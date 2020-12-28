Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 28, 2020
Beijing strengthens epidemic prevention as sporadic cases emerge

(Xinhua)    09:18, December 28, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has tightened epidemic prevention and control measures following new reports of local COVID-19 infections, local authorities said on Sunday.

Sporadic cases have been reported recently in several places in Beijing, and the epidemic prevention and control situation is grim, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government at a press briefing.

Beijing will tighten personnel flow management in parks, scenic spots, performance venues, and other tourist gathering places. Those venues are permitted to operate at 75 percent capacity.

Beijing will conduct mass nucleic acid tests on new employees in public service industries such as catering establishments, retail markets, farm produce markets and supermarkets.

During the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, Beijing will not hold temple fairs or large-scale mass cultural activities in principle.

