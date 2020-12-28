COVID-19 patient delivers baby in China's Dalian

DALIAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 patient gave birth to a baby boy by Caesarean section Saturday night in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, local authorities said Sunday.

The woman, 34, was diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday and then sent to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Following the delivery, the woman is continuing treatment at the hospital, while the baby is in good condition. He was given a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 and tested negative, and was then transferred to a local medical center for further observation, said Zhao Lian, deputy director of the Dalian municipal health commission.

Dalian set up a special team for the woman, inviting obstetrics and gynecology experts for joint consultations and formulating an emergency plan for the perinatal treatment, said Zhao.

Four cold-chain workers in Dalian tested positive for the virus on Dec. 15, marking a new round of the epidemic in the city. Since then, it has reported a total of 28 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 24 local asymptomatic cases as of Saturday.