China's telecom sector posts steady revenue growth

(Xinhua)    09:02, December 28, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's telecommunications industry registered steady growth in revenue in the first 11 months of this year, official data shows.

The combined industrial revenue rose 3.5 percent year on year to 1.25 trillion yuan (about 191.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-November period, up 0.2 percentage points from growth in the first 10 months, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Revenue from fixed-line telecommunications across China's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom -- amounted to 427.5 billion yuan during the period, climbing 11.6 percent year on year.

By the end of November, China had 1.6 billion mobile phone users, with the number of 4G subscribers edging up 1.3 percent year on year to 1.29 billion, the ministry said.

The three telecom companies also saw a steady increase in the number of fixed broadband internet users by the end of November, with subscribers rising 6.9 percent year on year to 483 million, a net increase of 33.49 million from the end of last year.

