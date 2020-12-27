Xinjiang has no active COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region now has no active confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic infections, after two asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation on Saturday.

The region's expert team on COVID-19 treatment on Sunday said the last two asymptomatic carriers, from Gaochang District, Turpan City, had received negative results from two consecutive nucleic acid tests after close medical observation and nutritional support.

According to the region's health commission, Xinjiang reported no new infections on Saturday. It currently has no active confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases.

Xinjiang reported four asymptomatic cases on Dec. 12 in Turpan and has not registered any new infection since.