China's Liaoning reports 7 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHENYANG, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Saturday reported seven confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

Four of the new confirmed cases were identified in the port city of Dalian, while three others were in Shenyang, the provincial capital.

Among the asymptomatic cases, two were reported in Dalian and one in Shenyang.

The province currently has 34 confirmed cases in hospital and another 29 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.