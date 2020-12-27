Beijing-Xiong'an railway to begin service on Sunday

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-Xiong'an intercity railway will begin operations on Sunday, connecting the Chinese capital with the Xiong'an New Area.

Trains on the railway have a designed maximum speed of 350 km per hour.

China announced the plan to establish the Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, a key project for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as China's capital.

The Chinese leadership has pledged to build Xiong'an into an innovative, green, smart, and world-class city. Blue skies, fresh air, clean water, and every inch of land in the area will be carefully planned.