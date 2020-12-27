Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 27, 2020
China-Europe freight train transports anti-epidemic supplies to Germany

(Xinhua)    10:34, December 27, 2020

WUHAN, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Train X8015, carrying epidemic prevention supplies and other products from central China's Hubei Province, left Wujiashan station in Wuhan early Saturday for Duisburg, Germany.

It was the 100th China-Europe freight train departing from Wuhan this year.

The cargo trains have transported 5,580 tonnes of anti-epidemic supplies to European countries including Germany, Serbia, Poland and Austria, according to the operator Wuhan Asia-Europe Logistics Co., Ltd.

China-Europe freight train service has remained a reliable transportation channel amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the continents.

