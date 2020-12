BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xiaojiang was appointed as head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, according to a decision adopted Saturday by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).

The decision was passed at the end of the 24th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

Tang Renjian was appointed as minister of agriculture and rural affairs, and Wang Wentao was appointed as minister of commerce, according to the decision.