Chinese mainland reports 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:30, December 27, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12 locally transmitted cases and 10 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Seven of the locally transmitted cases were reported in northeast China's Liaoning Province, while five were reported in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,203 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,933 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 270 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,955 by Saturday, including 334 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,987 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday, and 11,954 close contacts remained under medical observation.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

