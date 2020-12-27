Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 27, 2020
Temporary hospital to enhance Hong Kong's ability to cope with COVID-19: HKSAR chief executive

(Xinhua)    10:18, December 27, 2020

HONG KONG, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Saturday said that the temporary hospital under construction with the support of the central government will greatly enhance Hong Kong's ability to cope with the COVID-19 epidemic.

When visiting the construction site of the temporary hospital, Lam expressed her gratitude to the work team for their contribution to fight against COVID-19.

She said the new technology introduced to the hospital project will provide a great reference value for future work.

The temporary hospital is built on a piece of land next to the AsiaWorld-Expo, a venue near the Hong Kong International Airport. The hospital, expected to be completed in January, will provide a negative pressure ward that can accommodate more than 800 beds and related medical facilities.

Lam also visited the Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday to inspect the implementation of quarantine measures for arrivals at the airport.

