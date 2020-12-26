Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Trade between ASEAN, Shanghai remains strong amid COVID-19

(Xinhua)    11:22, December 26, 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Trade between Shanghai and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained strong this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from Shanghai Customs showed.

Shanghai imported goods worth more than 339.3 billion yuan (about 51.9 billion U.S. dollars) from ASEAN in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 6.1 percent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, products worth 433.37 billion yuan were exported from Shanghai to ASEAN, down 4.1 percent year on year, partly due to the impact of the pandemic, according to Shanghai Customs.

Integrated circuits were the largest category of commodities Shanghai imported from ASEAN in the first 11 months, which registered a total import value of 85.64 billion yuan. The amount represented a 20.5-percent growth over the same period last year and accounted for 25.2 percent of the total import value from ASEAN during the period.

Vietnam was Shanghai's largest trade partner in the region from January to November, accounting for 27.4 percent of Shanghai's total trade with ASEAN.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York