UK records another 32,725 coronavirus cases, 570 deaths

LONDON, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Another 32,725 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,221,312, according to official figures released Friday.

Another 570 have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 70,195, the data showed.

Earlier Friday, British Queen Elizabeth II praised individuals and communities across Britain and beyond who rose up to the challenges of the year marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer," she said in her annual Christmas Day broadcast.

"In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year and I'm so proud and moved by this quiet indomitable spirit."

"Today our frontline services still shine that light for us, supported by the amazing achievements of modern science, and we owe them a debt of gratitude," she said.

London and many other parts of England are currently under Tier Four restrictions, the highest level in the country, which require residents in the areas to stay at home, with limited exemptions. People are also urged to work from home when they can, and should not enter or leave those areas.

For those in Tiers One, Two and Three, up to three households are allowed to meet only on the Christmas Day, while in Tier Four, people should not mix with anyone outside their own household, apart from support bubbles.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.