China Coast Guard conducts joint Beibu Gulf patrol with Vietnamese counterpart

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) and its Vietnamese counterpart carried out a joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf from Monday to Wednesday.

The patrol lasted 60 hours and covered 788 nautical miles, during which some fishing vessels from both countries were reminded of heeding proper practices, according to a CCG statement, which described the maritime production and operation as "in an overall good order."

This was the 20th joint patrol by maritime law enforcement agencies of China and Vietnam in the waters of the Beibu Gulf since 2006, the CCG noted, adding that both sides will further law enforcement cooperation to jointly uphold security and stability in the Beibu Gulf.