Iran refutes Trump's allegation of Iran behind U.S. embassy attack in Baghdad

(Xinhua)    16:22, December 24, 2020

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed as "baseless" U.S. President Donald Trump's allegation that Iran was behind a recent attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

"Such repeated, baseless, and fabricated allegations can be assessed in the framework of conventional White House projections aimed at overshadowing the very difficult circumstances in which Trump finds himself," said the ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to a statement published on the ministry's website.

"Iran holds the U.S. government responsible for the consequences of any unwise action in the current situation," he warned.

On Sunday, a barrage of rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in the highly-fortified Green Zone in Iraq's capital Baghdad, causing injuries among Iraqi security personnel and minor damage to the embassy compound.

