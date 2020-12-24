Global equity market has rotation potential as recovery broadens: experts

NEW YORK, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Anticipated broadening of global economic recovery and international trade upswing will lead to greater rotation outside of the U.S. dollar and U.S. equity market, according to experts with investment research firm MRB Partners.

A pickup in global trade would be the key to broader rotation while the euro area and the United States are expected to start contributing to economic growth in 2021 thanks to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, said Phillip Colmar, partner of global strategy with MRB Partners, on Wednesday.

German equities are well positioned for outperformance in 2021, taking into consideration earnings growth driven by improving trade, said Peter Pekins, partner of global strategy with MRB Partners, at an online presentation by the firm.

There is a short-term opportunity for British equities even if Britain could reach a "skinny" deal with the European Union on bilateral trade ties after 2020, according to Pekins.

Emerging markets will have rotating leadership, and the outperformance of emerging markets is overdue given the strength of relative earnings, said Mehran Nakhjavani, partner of emerging markets with MRB Partners.

Nakhjavani is bullish on financial stocks from China, automobile and technology stocks from South Korea, trade and tourism sectors from Malaysia, Thailand and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as selected stocks from other emerging markets.

Within the U.S. equity market, the rotation theme would favor financial and energy stocks in 2021, according to MRB Partners.

There have been early signs of a potential cyclical upturn for value stocks, and there is a need for greater clarity and a break-out to make such a case for cyclical value stocks, said Barry Bannister, head of institutional equity strategy with U.S. brokerage and investment banking firm Stifel, on Tuesday.

U.S. growth or technology stocks have outperformed value or cyclical stocks in most of 2020 as the pandemic leads to shutdown of the economy but exceptional growth with many technology companies.