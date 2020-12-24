Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Two communities classified as medium-risk for COVID-19 in northeastern Chinese city

(Xinhua)    15:33, December 24, 2020

SHENYANG, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Two communities in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, were upgraded to medium-risk areas for COVID-19 after a new case was reported, the city headquarters in charge of COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control said on Thursday.

Both communities are in Yuhong District, where the patient and her close contacts live.

A woman who returned from the Republic of Korea on Nov. 29 tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after being released from two weeks of medical isolation. Her nucleic acid and serum antibody tests all returned negative during her quarantine.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment and nucleic acid testing is underway for those in nearby key areas.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

