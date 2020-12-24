China's Hubei reports 4 imported asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported four imported asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The four asymptomatic carriers arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Islamabad, Pakistan, via flight CZ8140 on Dec. 21.

Quarantined upon arrival, they were diagnosed as asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 263 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine for medical observation.

As of Wednesday, Hubei had five existing asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, all from overseas.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,149 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,637 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The disease claimed 4,512 lives in the province.