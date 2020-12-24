Shanghai reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases and zero locally transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.

Among the 12 cases, seven were from the same family. A couple -- one American national and one Israeli national -- and their five children arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport from Canada on Dec. 7.

The other five cases were Chinese or American citizens traveling from the United States, Britain or Russia.

All have been sent to designated medical institutions for treatment. A total of 101 close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

The municipal health commission said 1,124 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Tuesday. Among them, 1,018 had been discharged from hospital following recovery, and 106 are currently receiving treatment.

By Tuesday, the municipality had recorded 349 locally transmitted confirmed cases, seven of which resulted in deaths.