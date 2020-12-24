Beijing-Shanghai high-speed trains introduce flexible pricing

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Starting Wednesday, high-speed trains running between Beijing and Shanghai with a speed range from 300 kph to 350 kph will have flexible ticket prices.

The prices will vary based on seasons, time periods, travel classes and regions, according to the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co., Ltd.

The lowest fare for a second-class seat now stands at 498 yuan (about 76 U.S. dollars) while the highest fare is 598 yuan, according to the company.

Linking Beijing with the eastern coastal economic hub Shanghai, the 1,318-km Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway opened to the public on June 30, 2011.