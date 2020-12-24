"A few days" needed to clear backlog of lorries after UK-France deal: UK senior official

LONDON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- It could take "a few days" to clear a backlog of lorry drivers in Britain before entering France after the two countries reached a border deal late Tuesday, a senior British official said Wednesday.

It will take "a lot of work" to clear the backlog of lorry drivers who need a negative coronavirus test result to travel from England's southeastern region of Kent to France, British Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC.

The British military have joined NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace staff in Kent to carry out rapid tests, which can return results in around 30 minutes, on thousands of stranded freight drivers.

Lorry drivers will receive their test results by text, and a negative result will allow them to cross the channel into France. If they test positive they will be offered COVID-secure hotel accommodation nearby for required self isolation.

Jenrick said about 80 percent of the HGV drivers stranded in Kent are from the European Union. "It's in both side's mutual interest to bring this to a speedy resolution," he said.

Britain and France reached a deal on Tuesday to reopen their border to hauliers and some passengers from Wednesday. The agreement with France will be reviewed on Dec. 31, 2020, but could run until Jan. 6, 2021, according to the British Department for Transport.

Under the deal, entry into France will only be granted to those travelling for urgent reasons, including hauliers, French citizens, and British citizens with French residency.

Rail, air and sea services resumed on Wednesday morning, with all those travelling from Britain into France required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 72 hours.

France closed its border with Britain on Sunday amid fears of the spread of a new virus strain, with no lorries or ferry passengers able to sail from the port of Dover.

The English Channel is a vital trade route, with about 10,000 lorries a day travelling between Dover and Calais during Christmas, according to the BBC.

Supermarkets have warned that the travel ban and subsequent delays at ports could see shortages of certain fresh foods imported from the European continent.

Meanwhile, more than 50 countries have imposed travel restrictions on travelers from Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced the new Tier Four restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to the new virulent strain, which is about 70 percent more transmissible. More regions are expected to move into Tier Four restrictions later this week.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.