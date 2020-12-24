Eastern Chinese city Ningbo reports one asymptomatic COVID-19 case

NINGBO, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The city of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province reported one asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said.

The virus carrier, a Beijing resident, took Air China flight CA8347 on Tuesday to Ningbo on business with his three colleagues.

Currently, the case has been transferred from the isolation hotel to a designated medical institution for treatment.

As of 5 p.m., authorities in Ningbo had identified 260 people who had been in close contact with the case.