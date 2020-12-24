Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UNICEF donates 700,000 masks to Kenyan schools

(Xinhua)    10:07, December 24, 2020

NAIROBI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday donated 700,000 masks to Kenya for distribution to schools to assist with the safe school reopening on Jan. 4, 2021.

Maniza Zaman, UNICEF Kenya country representative said in Nairobi that her organization fully supports the government's phased reopening of schools.

"The latest evidence confirms that the risks to children of being out of school are much higher than the risks they encounter in schools," she noted.

Zaman expressed the need to ensure that learners are as safe as possible when they go back to class.

She noted that the masks will be distributed to the most vulnerable schools by the ministry of education, based on average class sizes, monetary poverty and equity within counties.

Zaman observed that schools in informal settlements, special needs schools and schools with the highest pupil to classroom ratio will be the beneficiaries of the masks.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York