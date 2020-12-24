Ethiopia-China economic ties to be further strengthened: official

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia-China economic ties are set to be further strengthened as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relationship, an Ethiopian official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists, Dina Mufti, spokesman for the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, said Ethiopia is keen on attracting more investment from Chinese firms.

Noting that Chinese firms are already the largest investors in Ethiopia, Mufti said the east African country is keen on further elevating the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership it has with China.

The two countries agreed to elevate their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation in 2017, further lifting their already close partnership.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Report 2020, China remained the largest foreign direct investment source in Ethiopia in 2019, contributing about 60 percent of the newly approved foreign projects in the East African country.

Mufti also disclosed Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde earlier this week held discussions with the new Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan on ways to further boost the two countries' historical ties.

"Zewde discussed the current state of historic bilateral ties with the new Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia, particularly in the areas of economic activities," said Mufti.

"The Ethiopian president also called for the two countries to elevate their strategic partnership to the highest level," he further said.