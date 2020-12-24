Iraq urges U.S. to reconsider pardon for contractors convicted of massacre in Iraq

BAGHDAD, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday urged the United States to reconsider its decision of granting pardons to former contractors of Blackwater who were convicted of committing a massacre in Iraqi capital Baghdad in 2007.

An official statement said the ministry is following up on U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pardon the contractors who carried out the massacre in the al-Nisour Square in western Baghdad in 2007, which killed 14 Iraqi civilians and caused international denouncement.

"The ministry believes that this decision did not take into account the seriousness of the crime committed, and unfortunately ignores the dignity of the victims as well as the feelings and rights of their families," the statement said.

The ministry will follow up on the issue with the government of the United States through diplomatic channels to urge it to reconsider the pardon decision, the statement added.

Blackwater was a private security contractor company hired to protect U.S. personnel in Iraq. It was accused by the Iraqi government of using excessive force in Baghdad.

On Sept. 16, 2007, Blackwater guards opened fire with automatic weapons and grenade launchers on unarmed Iraqi civilians at the busy al-Nisour Square, leaving dozens of people killed and wounded.