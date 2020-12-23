Xi signs order to publish regulations on military logistics

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to release regulations on military logistics, which will serve as the main rules in relevant field.

The 40-article document will set rules regarding the standards of the military's logistics work and the building of a strong and modernized logistics system for the military, ensuring that the military effectively performs its missions and tasks of the new era.

The regulations will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.