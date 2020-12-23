China's draft law revision specifies special correctional education for juveniles

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A draft revision to China's Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency has specified special correctional education for young offenders exempted from criminal punishment because of their age.

The draft revision was submitted Tuesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for a third reading.

The draft revision stipulates that upon assessment and approval by special education steering committees, public security organs could send juveniles to special correctional education facilities, if they have committed crimes but are exempted from criminal punishment because they are under the age of criminal liability.

Provincial-level governments should designate at least one special school for special correctional education, the draft reads.

Public security organs and judicial administrations are responsible for the juvenile correction, while education administrations assume the responsibility of educating the juveniles, according to the draft.

Lawmakers are considering lowering the minimum age at which a minor may be charged with a criminal offense to 12.