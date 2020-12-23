Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China-Mongolia border port lays more rail tracks to facilitate freight train service

(Xinhua)    11:27, December 23, 2020

HOHHOT, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Two new rail tracks were commissioned on Tuesday at the China-Mongolia border port of Erenhot, increasing the total to three to enhance the cargo throughput capacity at customs.

Zhang Peng, a railway dispatch official at the Erenhot checkpoint, said the new tracks will enable the port to facilitate two-way simultaneous train delivery to further improve transport efficiency.

"This will increase the China-Europe freight train services' inbound and outbound capacities at Erenhot from 12 trains per day to 18 trains per day," Zhang said.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia. So far, there are 42 China-Europe freight train routes that pass through the land port. Outbound trains from Erenhot can reach 10 countries including Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany.

According to the China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd., a total of 2,268 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region so far this year, a year-on-year increase of 53.5 percent.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York