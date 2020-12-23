Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
China firmly opposes any attempt to meddle in HK affairs: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    11:14, December 23, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes any country, organization, or individual meddling in China's Hong Kong affairs in any way and shielding criminals out of political motives, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to reports that Nathan Law, who had absconded to Britain and is wanted by the Hong Kong police for instigating riots, claimed on Monday local time that he had applied for political asylum in Britain.

China is a country under the rule of law and Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law where the rights and interests enjoyed by Hong Kong residents are fully protected in accordance with the law, Wang said. However, any illegal or criminal activity will inevitably be punished by the law, he added.

"The person mentioned in relevant reports is a criminal suspect wanted by the Hong Kong police," Wang said, adding that China firmly opposes any interference in Hong Kong's justice system.

"No matter how hard those anti-China rioters in Hong Kong try to beg for external shelter, there is only one result awaiting them, that is, total failure," Wang said.

