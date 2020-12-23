BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely opposes the passing of acts by the U.S. Congress which contain China-related negative content, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

The U.S. Congress approved a 900-billion-USD COVID-19 relief package late on Monday, along with 1.4 trillion dollars of regular government funding. According to media reports, some acts regarding Tibet and Taiwan, as well as clauses regarding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, were included in the package.

"Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong affairs bear on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are purely China's internal affairs that brook no foreign interference," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference.

Wang said the Chinese government is firmly determined to safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

"We urge the U.S. side to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and not to sign into law or implement negative content and clauses in relation to China in relevant acts, so as not to further harm bilateral cooperation and the overall situation of China-U.S. relations," Wang said.