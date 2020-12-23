Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
China releases catalogue of biological resources

(Xinhua)    10:32, December 23, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has officially released a catalogue of biological resources.

All the resource data are available to the public on network portals, the CAS said on Tuesday.

The catalogue collects more than 7.35 million pieces of biological resources data from 73 resource libraries in 40 research institutes of the CAS. These include biological specimens, plant resources, genetic resources, animal-experiment resources, and biodiversity monitoring network resources.

A report on China's biological resources research was also released. The report analyzed the policy planning and development trend in this field at home and abroad.

