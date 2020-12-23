Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
China kicks off cultural promotion program for 2021

(Xinhua)    10:14, December 23, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the latest edition of its national cultural promotion program under the theme "our Chinese Dream," with the aim of delivering fine culture to the grassroots through various cultural and artistic activities.

Along with a launch ceremony, a performance was also staged at a township-based culture center in Beijing, with artists from across the country delighting local residents with Peking Opera arias, songs and dances.

The cultural promotion program was inaugurated in 2014, taking place each year during the New Year and Spring Festival holidays. However, the 2021 edition will be extended to cover the entire year, with activities including performances and training held online and offline.

This new edition will focus on topics including the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, achieving a moderately prosperous society in all respects, among others.

