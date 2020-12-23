Chinese FM stresses importance of stable China-Russia ties in turbulent world

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The more turbulent the world is, the more stable China-Russia relations should be, and the more valuable the bilateral comprehensive strategic coordination between the two sides is for both countries and the wider world, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Wang noted that China-Russia relations are at a high level and special, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed at his annual press conference that he has established a high degree of mutual trust and profound friendship with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and pointed out that China and Russia have common ground on many issues, which China deeply agrees with.

This year, the two countries have helped each other in anti-epidemic cooperation and supported each other in practical cooperation, and have achieved a series of hard-won results, he said.

The two sides have also firmly supported multilateralism, played a leading role in international anti-epidemic cooperation, firmly fought against political viruses, and jointly safeguarded global and regional security and stability, he added.

Wang said that next year will be a year of special significance to both China and Russia, adding that China will complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, achieve the first centenary goal, and then embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

He also noted that Russia will comprehensively push forward the implementation of a set of national development goals by 2030, saying that the two sides should give full play to the special advantages of the fact that China and Russia can provide each other with development opportunities, so as to boost the development and revitalization of the two countries with new ideas and measures of cooperation.

Wang said that China is willing to work with Russia to prepare for the next stage of exchanges between the two countries at all levels and make good plans for cooperation in various fields.

The minister noted that next year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

The treaty has laid an important legal foundation for the development of China-Russia relations since the beginning of the new century, he said, adding that time-honored friendship and win-win cooperation are the essence of the two countries' relations.

The two sides should continue to hold high the banner of the time-honored friendship and maintain high-level development of bilateral ties, he said.

For his part, Lavrov spoke highly of the progress made in bilateral relations this year, saying that against the backdrop of the rampant epidemic, Russia and China have maintained high-level exchanges, and political mutual trust and practical cooperation in various fields have been deepened.

Russia, he said, is satisfied with the two countries' cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, adding that it is hoped that the two sides will continue strengthening strategic coordination, and jointly hold the celebration activities of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation next year, so as to jointly open up the future of bilateral relations.

The two ministers comprehensively recalled the close cooperation between the two sides in international and regional affairs and were satisfied with the coordination and cooperation between the two ministries this year.

Wang said that the United States is still going against the trend of the times, and brandishing the stick of unilateral sanctions, which will only leave more disgraceful records in the world, adding that China is willing to work with Russia and the international community to constantly and firmly uphold the basic norms of international relations and safeguard the world's equity and justice.

Lavrov stressed that the two sides should firmly oppose the U.S. acts of undermining multilateralism, resist America's suppression against Russia and China, safeguard international law, maintain the common interests of the two countries, and safeguard international stability and cooperation.