Chinese envoy asks for efforts to bring Iran nuclear deal back on track

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to bring the Iran nuclear deal back on the right track and asked the United States to rejoin the agreement as early as possible.

The Iran nuclear deal is an important achievement of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2231, is legally binding, and should be effectively implemented, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

To preserve the July 2015 agreement is to uphold multilateralism, maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and the international order underpinned by international law, he told the Security Council.

The U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, its continued maximum pressure on Iran, and its undermining the efforts of parties to uphold the agreement are the root causes of the current predicament of the Iranian nuclear issue, he said.

This year, the United States has openly pushed in the Security Council for the extension of the arms embargo against Iran, demanded to invoke a snapback mechanism and unilaterally announced the reinstatement of international sanctions against Iran. In disregard of the views of the international community, the United States staged several farces, he noted.

Faced with the unreasonable demand of the United States, the overwhelming majority of Security Council members adhered to an objective and fair stand, refused to endorse the U.S. position, and did not recognize that the U.S. actions had any legal, political, and practical effects, he said.

The rotating presidents of the Security Council also concluded that they were in no position to take any action on the U.S. request for a snapback. This represents a resounding rejection of bullying by fairness and justice, unilateralism by multilateralism. It reflects vividly the support of the international community for justice and multilateralism, he said.

At present, the situation on the Iranian nuclear issue is pregnant with important changes and faced with new opportunities and challenges. All parties should maintain calmness and restraint, resolutely implement the agreement, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and restore the balance of rights and obligations under the agreement, he said.

On Monday, a foreign ministers' video teleconference on the Iranian nuclear issue was successfully convened. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the agreement and Security Council Resolution 2231, ensuring their complete and effective implementation, recognizing the prospect of the United States rejoining the deal and agreeing to make joint efforts to positively address the U.S. return as soon as possible, he said.

The foreign ministers' meeting has sent a positive and strong message to the world. All parties should seize the opportunity to speed up engagement and consultations, strengthen diplomatic efforts, and move the deal back to the right track as soon as possible. The most urgent task at the moment is for the United States to mend its ways, rejoin the agreement unconditionally at an early date and return to full compliance, he said.

China understands that certain countries have concerns about issues such as regional security. Yet linking them directly to the agreement and demanding the reopening of negotiations on it will create new obstacles and add new complications to the issue, said Geng.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the Oct. 20 Security Council debate on the Gulf region, proposed the launch of a multilateral dialogue platform for the region. China is willing to link its initiative with similar ones from Russia and others, learn from each other and form synergies, he said.

Security Council members and regional countries can use this as a basis, earnestly engage in dialogue and discussion, gradually accumulate momentum so as to strive for a consensus that addresses the legitimate concerns of all parties -- in response to the expectations of the international community, he said.

China hopes that the secretary-general and the UN Secretariat will continue to promote and facilitate the diplomatic efforts from all parties and continue to play an important role in helping resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, he said.

China has always been committed to maintaining the authority of the Security Council resolutions and the effectiveness of the Iran nuclear deal. China will continue to stand on the right side of history, firmly uphold multilateralism, and work with all parties concerned to make unremitting efforts to promote the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue and safeguard peace and stability in the Gulf region.

The July 2015 deal was between Iran and the six world powers of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. Washington withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, hampering its implementation.