Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russian fighter intercepts Japanese military plane

(Xinhua)    09:02, December 23, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Japanese military aircraft over Far Eastern seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The Russian airspace control detected an air object approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the ministry said.

A Su-30 fighter was scrambled and its crew identified the target as an OP-3C patrol plane belonging to the Japanese air force, it said.

The Russian plane then escorted the Japanese aircraft over the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk to ensure that it did not violate the Russian state border.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York