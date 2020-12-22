Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Stone tablet tells environment protection rules 300 years ago

(Xinhua)    16:13, December 22, 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A stone tablet dating back more than 300 years, containing environmental protection regulations for the local area, was found in north China's Hebei Province.

The 63-cm-tall and 48-cm-wide tablet, discovered in Huoshui Township in the city of Wu'an, was built 311 years ago during the reign of Emperor Kangxi in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), according to the city's cultural relics protection institute.

The inscriptions in the form of a rural regulation had included dozens of names of nearby places. The regulation prohibited damaging trees, logging and burning, and earth cutting in the mountains and nearby villages.

The regulation is a relatively comprehensive environmental protection law at the local level and is significant to the research of the ecological protection culture, said Wang Wei, head of the institute.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York