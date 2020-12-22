Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China considers anti-food-waste law to ensure food security

(Xinhua)    14:18, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday began deliberating a draft law on preventing food waste to ensure food security.

The 32-article draft was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first reading.

The law is of great significance to promoting a healthy, rational and green lifestyle and way of consumption. It is also essential to accelerating the construction of a resource-conserving and environmentally friendly society, and to sustainable economic and social development, according to an explanation submitted to the session.

Lawmakers elevate the effective policies and measures the country has adopted over the past years into the draft law in an effort to establish a long-term mechanism to prevent food waste, says the explanation.

The draft specifies the anti-food waste responsibilities of the government, catering service providers and individuals.

It also requires the establishment of a mechanism to combat food waste, in which various parts of society are involved, including industry associations, the education sector and the news media.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York