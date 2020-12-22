Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Draft Yangtze conservation law adds stricter fishing ban policies

(Xinhua)    13:07, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A draft Yangtze River conservation law has proposed setting out more fishing ban policies and harsher punishments for law violations.

The draft was submitted on Tuesday to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for a third reading.

The latest version of the draft has added provisions for imposing fishing bans in designated areas of the Yangtze estuary.

In January, China implemented a full fishing ban in 332 conservation areas in the Yangtze River basin, which will be expanded to a 10-year moratorium for all natural waterways of the country's longest river, including its major tributaries and lakes, from Jan. 1, 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York