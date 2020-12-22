Chinese giant panda breeding base launches logo design contest

CHENGDU, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province has launched a global design contest for a logo that can best embody its geographical and cultural features.

The first prize comes with an award of 120,000 yuan (about 18,000 U.S. dollars). There are two second-place prizes of 30,000 yuan each.

The research base will accept entries until Jan. 20, 2021. From Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 20 finalists will be selected from among the semi-finalists. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, the shortlisted works will face a public vote. An awards ceremony is set for Feb. 5.

A top destination for the world's panda lovers, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding was home to more than 80 pandas by the end of last year.