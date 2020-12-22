Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese giant panda breeding base launches logo design contest

(Xinhua)    12:57, December 22, 2020

CHENGDU, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province has launched a global design contest for a logo that can best embody its geographical and cultural features.

The first prize comes with an award of 120,000 yuan (about 18,000 U.S. dollars). There are two second-place prizes of 30,000 yuan each.

The research base will accept entries until Jan. 20, 2021. From Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 20 finalists will be selected from among the semi-finalists. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, the shortlisted works will face a public vote. An awards ceremony is set for Feb. 5.

A top destination for the world's panda lovers, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding was home to more than 80 pandas by the end of last year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York