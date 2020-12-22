Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    11:19, December 22, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 18 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 18,006,061, with a total of 319,190 deaths, as of 6:22 p.m. local time (2322 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

California reported the most cases, standing at 1,907,483, followed by Texas with 1,602,988 cases and Florida with 1,212,581 cases. Illinois registered 905,069 cases and New York identified 857,049 cases.

Other states with over 500,000 cases include Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York