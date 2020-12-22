Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China mourns renowned sinologist Ezra Vogel

(Xinhua)    11:08, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences over the passing of renowned sinologist Professor Ezra Vogel and sends sincere sympathies to his family, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday.

Ezra Vogel, professor emeritus at Harvard University and a renowned China scholar, passed away at the age of 90 in a hospital in Massachusetts on Sunday.

"Professor Ezra Vogel was a renowned U.S. expert on China and an old friend of the Chinese people," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing, adding that Professor Vogel had made unremitting efforts to promote communication and exchanges between China and the United States, and to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

"We will remember Professor Vogel's contribution to the development of China-U.S. relations," said Wang.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York