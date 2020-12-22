Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
China considers curbing food waste through legislation

(Xinhua)    10:50, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on preventing food waste will be submitted to the upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), scheduled to run from Dec. 22 to 26, for discussion by lawmakers, an official of the NPC Standing Committee said Monday.

Yue Zhongming, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said at a press conference that the 32-article draft focuses on measures to prevent the waste of food and promote thrift in the processes of food sales and consumption.

The draft also includes stipulations on intensified management to curb food waste, Yue said.

The official said a law on food security has also been listed in the legislative work plan for next year and the drafting work is underway.

