Russia's aerospace forces to receive 22 fifth-generation Su-57 fighters by 2025

MOSCOW, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Russia's aerospace forces will receive 22 fifth-generation Su-57 fighters by 2025, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

"In terms of aviation equipment, an early delivery of 94 aircraft and helicopters is planned ahead of schedule by the end of 2024," Shoigu said during an annual meeting of the Defense Ministry Board.

"Twenty-two Su-57 fighters will be among them, the number of which will be increased to 76 by 2028," Shoigu added.

The fighter, formerly known as T-50, is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring super maneuverability and supersonic flight capability.