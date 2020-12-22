Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought published

(Xinhua)    10:37, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A collection of articles on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The collection, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, contains 33 articles in five volumes, elaborating the essence and rich implications of the thought.

The articles were originally published in the People's Daily or the Qiushi Journal, both flagship media of the CPC Central Committee.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York