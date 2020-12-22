Collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought published

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A collection of articles on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The collection, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, contains 33 articles in five volumes, elaborating the essence and rich implications of the thought.

The articles were originally published in the People's Daily or the Qiushi Journal, both flagship media of the CPC Central Committee.