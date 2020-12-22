Ukraine develops combined PCR test for COVID-19, flu

KIEV, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian scientists have developed a polymerase chain reaction test, which allows detecting the presence of three viruses in the body, the Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page on Monday.

The test is able to simultaneously detect COVID-19 and strains A and B of the influenza virus. Such a combined test takes about six hours.

It is noted that due to the similarity of the coronavirus with influenza symptoms, such a PCR test is especially relevant now when Ukraine is waiting for a seasonal flu epidemic.

In addition, scientists are working on developing another test system that will be able to detect five viruses together with rhinovirus and measles.

A total of 970,993 COVID-19 cases and 16,665 deaths had been registered in Ukraine, while 586,268 patients had recovered, the country's health ministry said Sunday. Enditem