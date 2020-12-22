Chinese lawmakers to deliberate provisions on juvenile crimes

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers will deliberate revisions to the provisions on juvenile crimes at the upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), a spokesperson said Monday.

According to draft Amendment XI to the Criminal Law submitted to the October session, anyone between 12 and 14 years of age who commits intentional homicide or inflicts an injury that leads to death under flagrant circumstances shall bear criminal responsibility upon attestation and approval of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

A new draft amendment, to be submitted to the session that opens on Tuesday, has expanded the scope to include circumstances that "cause severe injuries with extremely brutal means which lead to serious disabilities," said Yue Zhongming, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

The top legislature is also expected to deliberate a draft revision to the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency, which will strengthen the duty of parents or other guardians in educating minors to prevent crimes, Yue added.