U.S. Houston mayor asks people to get COVID-19 test before Christmas

HOUSTON, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Mayor of the U.S. city of Houston Sylvester Turner on Monday urged people to get a COVID-19 test before Christmas as the city's positivity rate continues to rise.

Turner said at a briefing that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country's fourth largest city has risen to 11.2 percent compared to 10.5 percent last week.

"Because our numbers are moving in the wrong direction and we are in a very critical time right now, I am urging everyone to please get tested before Christmas Eve," he said.

On Monday, the Houston Health Department reported 777 cases of COVID-19, bringing Houston's total to 111,211. There are three newly reported deaths, bringing the city's total to 1,530.

With the coming Christmas holiday, Turner suggested people abide by protective measures in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"To avoid a surge on top of a surge: postpone traveling until sometime next year; cancel holiday parties and receptions including those at your home; wear your mask and wash your hands," he tweeted.