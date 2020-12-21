Xi signs order to publish regulations on military professional education

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order releasing trial regulations on military professional education for armed forces.

Focusing on training new types of high-caliber and professional military personnel with both integrity and ability, the regulations are of great significance for promoting the development of military professional education and fostering a new system for training military personnel.

With eight chapters and 43 articles, the regulations specified who are eligible to receive military professional education, the forms of education and requirements.

The regulations established a leadership and management system for military professional education under the CMC's unified leadership and made provisions on education tasks, management, support measures, incentives and supervision, among other aspects.

The regulations will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.