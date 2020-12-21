India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,055,560

NEW DELHI, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,055,560 on Monday while 24,337 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 145,810 as 333 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 303,639 active cases in the country, while 9,606,111 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, while more than 160 million tests have been conducted. As many as 162,098,329 tests had been conducted by Sunday, out of which 900,134 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 1,275 new cases and 26 deaths were registered in the national capital through Saturday.

So far 10,277 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, said Delhi's health department.