China's Heilongjiang reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case, 3 new asymptomatic cases

(Xinhua)    10:54, December 21, 2020

HARBIN, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and three new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The confirmed patient, a 69-year-old man in Dongning City, had been a close contact with his wife, who had previously been reported as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The three asymptomatic cases were all reported in the province's border city of Suifenhe.

The asymptomatic carriers, a 39-year-old woman and two male minors, had been close contacts of a confirmed and two asymptomatic cases. They have been sent to a designated hospital after tested positive during isolated medical observation.

