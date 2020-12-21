Seminar on human rights discourse held in north China city

TIANJIN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on human rights discourse was held in north China's Tianjin municipality on Saturday.

Over 50 experts and scholars from human rights research institutes across the country attended the event in person or via video conference.

The event, jointly hosted by China Society for Human Rights Studies and the human rights research center in Tianjin-based Nankai University, coincided with the 10th anniversary of the release of the report on China's human rights development, or the annual human rights blue book.

Li Junru, vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, noted that the release of the blue book played an important role in telling China's human rights story and enhancing international understanding.

"The Chinese concept of 'building a community with a shared future for humanity' has been incorporated into a UN Human Rights Council resolution," said Luo Yanhua, a professor with Peking University. "This is an important symbol of China's efforts to develop international human rights governance and discourse system."

First released in 2011, the annual human rights blue book focuses on the latest development and the prospects of China's human rights cause.